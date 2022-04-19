abortion

Wendy Davis Files Federal Suit Challenging Texas Abortion Law as Unconstitutional

By BeLynn Hollers, Dallas Morning News

Former North Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis, best known for her 13-hour filibuster against an abortion bill in 2013, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over Senate Bill 8, contending the restrictions that went into effect on Sept. 1 banning abortions after six weeks is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit argues that the law violates the plaintiff’s due process and free speech and asks the court to declare both this law and Texas’ older abortion law unenforceable.

“We are asking the courts today to stop the unconstitutional harassment of abortion funds by confirming SB 8 cannot be used to silence donors with bogus threats,” Davis said in a statement.

To read the rest of the article, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News here.

