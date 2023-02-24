Wednesday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $55.5 Million, Highest Since 2010

There was no winner for Monday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $55.5 million for Wednesday night.

Wednesday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $34.26 million. If someone wins Wednesday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $8,222,400 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $26,037,600. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

“The largest Lotto Texas jackpot since May of 2010 continues to climb, giving Texas Lottery players another exclusive chance to win this big jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Sales for the game have been strong over the past several weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas.”

If there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Saturday, March 25 is expected to reach $57.75 million.

Wednesday's annuitized jackpot is the third-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by multi-state jackpots Mega Millions and Powerball, whose jackpots are $302 million and $96 million, respectively.

Monday's drawing is the 80th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident