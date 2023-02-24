Wednesday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Highest Since 2010

There was no winner for Monday's $51 million Lotto Texas jackpot, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $51.5 million for Wednesday night.

Wednesday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $30.61 million. If someone wins Wednesday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $7,346,000 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $23,263,600. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Saturday, March 11 will top $52 million.

“The largest Lotto Texas jackpot since May of 2010 is still among the largest lottery jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world, and Texas Lottery players are thrilled knowing that only they have an exclusive chance to win this prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, before Monday's drawing. “Sales for the game have been steadily strong over the past several weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas. As excitement continues to build for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday's annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in North America and fourth-largest in the world going into the drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by Tuesday's $188 million Mega Millions jackpot. Monday's Powerball jackpot of $20 million rolled to $31 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

Wednesday's drawing is the 74th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident