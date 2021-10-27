Oklahoma

Water Buffalo on the Loose Near Oklahoma City

A water buffalo was on the loose in Oklahoma on Monday, according to a report by KFOR.

The unusual scene unfolded in Harrah, Oklahoma, about 25 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The water buffalo made its way from pasture to pasture, at times venturing into wooded areas before emerging again, KFOR reported.

Officials told KFOR that it was unclear who owned the animal or where it came from.

Law enforcement worked to make a perimeter and even fired several shots as officers attempted to capture the animal.

According to officials, since no one was around to claim the water buffalo, authorities eventually caught up to it and were forced to put it down.

Read the full story on the KFOR website.

