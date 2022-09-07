Power Outage Shuts Down Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a power outage on Wednesday, causing flights to be delayed and entrances to be closed.

The power outage was reported in the terminal shortly after 4 a.m.

According to KXAN News in Austin, airport police shut down all entrances to the airport to keep additional individuals from entering the property as no flights were departing.

Shortly after 5 a.m., it was reported that 20 flights had been cancelled at the airport.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Airport officials said teams have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., an announcement was made inside the terminal that said the power should remain out for another hour or so.

The Austin energy power map indicated that the outage at the airport was the only power outage citywide.

As of 6 a.m., some of the lights began to come back on at the airport, almost two hours after the outage began, KXAN reported.