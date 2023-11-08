WATCH LIVE: Massive fire reported at a chemical plant north of Houston

A fire at a chemical plant north of Houston is sending large plumes of thick, black smoke into the air prompting emergency officials to urge those nearby to take shelter.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported the fire started at a plant in San Jacinto County, near Shepherd, near U.S. Highway 59 and Farm-to-Market Road 1127.

One person was reportedly injured in the fire.

No further information has been confirmed.

Shepherd is about 50 miles north of Houston, southeast of Huntsville.

