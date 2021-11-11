High-Speed Chase Ends in Houston

A man suspected in a shooting at a Houston-area police substation earlier this week was arrested Thursday after a high-speed chase across the city.

According to KPRC, surveillance photos on Monday captured images of a person in a white four-door sedan driving into the parking lot of a Harris County Constable substation in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The person then fired multiple shots at the front doors, windows and building before driving away, deputies said.

A vehicle matching the description in that shooting was spotted by officers Thursday. Helicopter video showed officers weaving in and around traffic through the central business district of the city, crowded highways and in neighborhoods.

The driver was taken into custody shortly before noon after being stopped in a Goodwill store parking lot on Houston's north side.

No further details were immediately available.

