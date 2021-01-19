WATCH: Killeen Police Update on Psychiatric Call Shooting Death of Patrick Warren

Killeen police are expected to discuss the latest details in the investigation into the shooting death of Patrick Warren during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The news conference is expected to begin at noon and will be streamed live in the player above. Officials said they will be showing bodycam video during the news conference that may be considered graphic.

Patrick Lynn Warren, 52, was shot Sunday by Officer Reynaldo Contreras, who was responding to what has been termed a psychiatric call, police said.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Warren's family, said last week that Warren was in the midst of a "mental health crisis" and that the man had voluntarily gone to a hospital with a different Killeen officer the day before the shooting. He returned home and later developed manic symptoms, which prompted Sunday's call.

"Instead of that same resource officer who had helped before, they sent Reynaldo Contreras," Merritt said. "The officer had a hostile demeanor and was not prepared to deal with a mental health crisis ... (the incident) continued to escalate. (Warren) was within his rights to reject the services of this law enforcement officer."

Contreras is on paid leave pending an investigation of the shooting by Texas Rangers, according to Police Chief Charles Kimble. The officer's race hadn't been released by authorities.

Warren's wife, Bobbie Warren, said in a statement that she wanted the officer arrested.

The chief said in a statement that he understands the community's concern and that more information is forthcoming.