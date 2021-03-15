WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses ‘Legislative Efforts to Ensure Election Integrity in Texas'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott(R) is expected to speak at about 10:30 a.m. to discuss legislative efforts to ensure election integrity in Texas.

Abbott will speak from Houston where he'll be joined by Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston District 7) and Texas Representative Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park District 128).

During his state of the state address, Abbott said he didn't believe an election integrity bill was controversial and that all voters, Republicans, Democrats and Independents, should be able to have confidence in the outcome of elections.

Last November, Lt. Gov Dan Patrick (R) offered up to $1 million in defense of President Donald Trump’s unsupported claims of irregularities in the U.S. presidential election, saying he would pay rewards for information that leads to voter fraud arrests and convictions. To date, Patrick hasn't announced making any payments for proof of fraud.

Earlier this month, Abbott and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) announced a bill before the 87th Texas Legislature that will "help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express."

