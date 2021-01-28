WATCH: Gov. Abbott Discusses Texas Economy, Oil and Gas Industry Thursday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will discuss the state's economy and the oil and gas industry following a roundtable discussion in Odessa Thursday.

Following the discussion the governor will hold a brief press conference. Video of that press conference will be streamed at the top of this article.

During the roundtable, Abbott was expected to hear from oil and gas workers, energy leaders, and advocates on how Texas can continue to support the oil and gas industry and its workers in the wake of COVID-19, as well as how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas.