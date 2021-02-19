winter weather

Volunteers at the Ready for Weekend ‘Grunt Work'

By Rafael Avitabile

People dealing with property damage are being asked to report it to their insurance company, but also to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, according to the city of Dallas Office of Emergency Management.
NBC 5 News

Hundreds of volunteers will be on standby this weekend to help Dallas-Fort Worth residents with post-freeze repairs.

From damage removal, cleanup, drywall replacement, supply delivery and "varied grunt work" organizers with Greater Good, the charitable arm of Community Beer, say they have mroe volunteers that projects.

Greater Good is trying to get the word out about their surplus of ready and willing volunteers. They're also open to taking on more volunteers and hopefully finding ways for them to help.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

ERCOT 20 mins ago

ERCOT's Rolling Blackouts Draw First Lawsuit; AG Vows Probe

Irving 55 mins ago

Irving PD Urging Caution on Roadways After Truck and Trailer Slide Into Police SUV

Anyone in need of help or interested in volunteering can contact Kevin Carr at (214) 226-7722 or by email at greatergood@communitybeer.com.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

winter weathervolunteer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us