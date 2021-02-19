Volunteers at the Ready for Weekend ‘Grunt Work'

Hundreds of volunteers will be on standby this weekend to help Dallas-Fort Worth residents with post-freeze repairs.

From damage removal, cleanup, drywall replacement, supply delivery and "varied grunt work" organizers with Greater Good, the charitable arm of Community Beer, say they have mroe volunteers that projects.

Greater Good is trying to get the word out about their surplus of ready and willing volunteers. They're also open to taking on more volunteers and hopefully finding ways for them to help.

Anyone in need of help or interested in volunteering can contact Kevin Carr at (214) 226-7722 or by email at greatergood@communitybeer.com.