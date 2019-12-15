Longhorns

Vince Young’s Awards and Memorabilia For Sale After Storage Unit Auction

The college football star's trophies and awards are for sale on eBay after he failed to pay for his Houston storage unit

By Hannah Jones

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Professional football player Vince Young visits YoungHollywood.com at Young Hollywood Studio on July 6, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Items once belonging to Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young are now for sale.

Young kept some of his awards and trophies in a storage unit in Houston, but the contents were auctioned off after he failed to keep up with his payments.

The auction winner, Texas eBay retailer "Reclaimed Resale," is now selling items like Young's Maxwell award, his MVP trophy from the 2006 Rose Bowl, and other game memorabilia.

"Reclaimed Resale" says they have been trying to get in touch with Young because they are willing to sell the items back to him.

