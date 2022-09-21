Alligator

Video: 10-Foot Gator Found Roaming Streets of Texas Neighborhood

The gator had to be removed with the help of a tow truck

By Holley Ford

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week.

A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.

Neighbors told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that the gator was first spotted on a surveillance camera partially underneath a truck in someone's driveway early Monday morning.

Atascocita alligator
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

By the time police arrived, the alligator was back in the street.

Law enforcement officers called a specialist to the scene who covered the animal's face with a hoodie and tied it up. Then he worked with a tow truck driver to lift the gator into the bed of his pickup truck before driving away.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

fentanyl 51 mins ago

‘Cartels are Terrorists,' Abbott Signs Order in Fentanyl Fight, Wants Same From Biden

Ken Paxton 3 hours ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

The alligator is now safe with Animal Control.

A homeowner told KPRC said there are many gators in the neighborhood bayou, but they're much smaller than this one.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

AlligatorTexas news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us