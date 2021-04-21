Victims in Austin Shooting Identified as Suspect's Wife, Daughter, and High School Football Captain

A former sheriff's deputy accused of killing his wife, teenager daughter, and another man in a shooting in Austin on Sunday has been booked on a capital murder charge.

Authorities arrested 41-year-old Stephen Broderick on Monday following an overnight manhunt.

Police said Broderick was arrested without incident along a rural road in an Austin suburb approximately 20 miles from the scene of the shooting.

Broderick was carrying a loaded pistol in his waistband when he was apprehended, policed said.

According to police, the shooting happened around noon on Sunday in a popular shopping area known as the Arboretum.

Authorities identified the victims in the shooting as 34-year-old Amanda Broderick, his former wife; 17-year-old Alyssa Marie Broderick, his stepdaughter; and 18-year-old Willie Simmons III, the teenager's boyfriend.

Austin police said they were found lying near two vehicles following a collision at an apartment complex where Amanda Broderick and her former husband were meeting for a scheduled visit with their son, who they said was unharmed during the shooting.

Simmons and Broderick's 17-year-old daughter were students at Elgin ISD. Both were described as standout students and athletes by school officials.

Alyssa Broderick had been a member of the Elgin High School basketball team and enrolled in an early college program before she withdrew from the school district last October, Jodi Duron, the school superintendent, said.

Simmons was captain of the football team, and he had recently been recruited to play college football at UNT.

Willie. We love you man. Alyssa we love you. This ain’t right. My soul is hurting right now. We are in need of a healing Lord pic.twitter.com/iAnXs64ekD — Omasha Brantley (@CoachOBrantley) April 18, 2021

I’ve been trying to find the words but have only come up empty. These are our kids. They were going to make it out. They were going to be great. I’m absolutely devastated pic.twitter.com/PPNh7xLlmc — Madison Koehler (@koehler_madison) April 19, 2021

Broderick, a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, he left his job after he was arrested last year on a sexual assault charge, prosecutors said.

Court records show that a protective order on behalf of his ex-wife and two children had been filed against Broderick following that arrest in June.

Broderick had been required to surrender his firearms and wear an ankle monitor to track his whereabouts following his arrest, according to Travis County prosecutors.

Police did not say where Broderick got the weapon used in Sunday's shooting.