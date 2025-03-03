Texas Border

Vice President JD Vance to visit Texas-Mexico border this week

Vance expected in Texas Wednesday to tour a processing facility

By NBCDFW Staff

JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance will visit the Texas-Mexico border later this week.

According to the vice president's spokesperson, Vance will visit Eagle Pass on Wednesday.

While in town, Vance will tour a processing facility. Multiple federal immigration processing facilities are in the Eagle Pass area, and it's not immediately clear which will be visited.

Vance will be the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration to visit the Texas-Mexico border since their term began Jan. 20.

While it's typical for state officials to participate in visits from the executive branch, Gov. Greg Abbott's office has not yet announced whether he or any other state leaders will escort the vice president to the border.

