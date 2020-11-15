coronavirus

Value of West Texas Oil Lands Plunging Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Houston Chronicle reports that the prices for devalued oil and gas lands will not be able to bounce back as quickly if the pandemic worsens and lockdowns keep pressure on demand for petroleum

By The Associated Press

oil field west texas
NBC 5 News

The value of oil fields in West Texas have plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the demand for crude to go down.

Eli Huffman, a land broker and attorney at Houston-based Lone Star Production Co., said he has seen land prices fall below $1,000 an acre for property that used to be worth more than $10,000 an acre.

"When (oil) prices are too low, no one is buying land," Huffman said. "Everybody is risk-adverse at the moment."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

El Paso 17 hours ago

El Paso Official Blasts Ruling Overturning Virus Measures

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Nov 13

Commission Approves Changes to Texas Exotic Aquatic Species Regulations

The average price of U.S. shale acreage has fallen by more than 70% in two years -- from $17,000 per acre in 2018 to $5,000 per acre in 2020, according to Norwegian energy research firm Rystad.

Despite that, the prices of some shale plays has held up, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Permian-Delaware basin is still valued at $30,000 per acre and the Midland basin is valued at $17,000 an acre, Rystad added.

But prices for devalued oil and gas lands will not be able to bounce back as quickly if the pandemic worsens and lockdowns keep pressure on demand for petroleum.

"We do not foresee demand for (oil) assets rising in the coming quarters," Alisa Lukash, a senior analyst at Rystad, said in Thursday's report.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWEST TEXAS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us