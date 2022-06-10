Uvalde Teacher Who Was Dedicated to Family and Students Remembered Friday

Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students.

A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, 44, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.

The two co-teachers killed along with 19 children in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, are being hailed as heroes for attempting to shield their students from the gunman in their final moments. NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker shares what we know about longtime educators Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching. The school district's superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Mireles and Garcia as teachers who "poured their heart and soul" into their work.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

An obituary for Mireles said she "dedicated herself to her wonderful family and amazing students." She enjoyed Crossfit, hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane.

"Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment," the obituary stated.

A relative, 34-year-old Amber Ybarra of San Antonio, remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife.

"She was adventurous. … She is definitely going to be very missed," Ybarra said.

Family members confirmed the name of one of the victims to NBC 5. Eva Mireles was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary. Mireles’ aunt said she died trying to protect her students. Allie Spillyards reports.

Mireles' enthusiasm came through in a post on the school's website at the start of the school year.

"Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!" she wrote.

The funeral for Garcia was last week. Services for the children will continue into late June.