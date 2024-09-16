Uvalde School Shooting

Former Uvalde schools police chief makes first court appearance since indictment

Arredondo's attorneys argue that the former chief should not be held responsible for the actions he didn’t take that day

By Nadia Lathan | The Associated Press & Report for America

Pete Arredondo
NBC

The former Uvalde schools police chief made his first court appearance on Monday for his role in the heavily scrutinized law enforcement response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

Pete Arredondo, who was allegedly the incident commander, was part of the slow police response that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Attorneys for Arredondo filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that the former chief should not be held responsible for the actions he didn’t take that day. The judge did not rule on the motion on Monday.

Pete Arredondo in the hallways of Robb Elementary in 2022.
Pete Arredondo in the hallways of Robb Elementary in 2022.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A grand jury indicted Arredondo, as well as responding officer Adrian Gonzales, on multiple counts of child endangerment and abandonment earlier this year. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges that Arredondo did not follow his active shooter training and made critical decisions that slowed the police response while the gunman was “hunting” victims.

Arredondo has said he’s been “ scapegoated ” for his role in the law enforcement response and should not have been considered the lead commander.

Nearly 400 officers from federal, state and local agencies waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary. Multiple state and federal investigations have pointed to failures in communication, leadership and training for law enforcement's response.

A federal review from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility released Thursday found similar breakdowns in communication and command among Border Patrol agents.

The former schools police chief and Gonzalez, who was indicted on 29 similar counts of endangerment and abandonment, are the only two officers facing criminal charges. If convicted, they can serve up to two years in jail time.

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

Uvalde School Shooting Sep 12

Poor training marred Border Patrol response to Uvalde school shooting, report says

Uvalde School Shooting Sep 7

Former Uvalde schools police chief asks judge to throw out charges against him

Uvalde School Shooting Aug 14

More Uvalde PD video from school shooting found after weekend release, police say

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingUvalde
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us