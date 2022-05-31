Uvalde ISD Police Chief Sworn in as Council Member

New City of Uvalde City Councilmembers were sworn in Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed in a statement.

Out of respect for the lives lost in last week’s school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, no ceremony was held. This week is also the beginning of funeral services for the victims, some of which started Tuesday.

One of the new council members sworn in was Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. Chief Arredondo has been faulted for failing to order emergency entry during the May 24 shooting.

Steven McCray, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at a news conference Friday that the call was the “wrong decision.”