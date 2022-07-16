Uvalde Families to be Briefed on Investigation This Sunday

Tomorrow, families of the Uvalde victims will be briefed by state lawmakers on their findings so far into the massacre in Robb elementary.

That includes moments seen in a video released earlier this week by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE.

“We want them to know all of the facts about exactly what happened because there was a lack of clarity on the part of everybody,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an interview earlier this week.

Sunday was the day families were first expecting to see the 77 minutes of hallway surveillance footage originally before it was released.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Alfred Garza, the father of Amerie Jo, said the footage proves more should have been done.

“It’s upsetting to know that someone didn't take initiative, saying, ‘Hey we need to do this right now. We have vests. We have guns, and those kids have nothing," said Garza.

Garza said he's been patient to allow for a thorough investigation. But now as families like his prepare to hear the findings, he wants to know who will be held accountable.

In a press conference earlier Thursday, Abbott said it's important for families to hear that information firsthand.

“It's disgusting to see what happened. And it's been clear from the time of Columbine, that whenever there is a shooting like what was happening in this school, you run toward that danger and encounter danger and you have to eliminate the danger as quickly as possible. From what I have seen in that video, it looks like that policy was not followed,” he said.

Still, Abbott warned tomorrow's findings won't be exhaustive, saying there are more investigations to play out which will take time.