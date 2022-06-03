Uvalde CISD Holds First Meeting Since Massacre

Friday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District took a first step toward healing by holding its first board meeting since the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“There were no capes. There were no great big muscles. But there were heroes,” said Hal Harrell, superintendent.

The special meeting was streamed online. Almost every chair appeared to be filled.

“My son is deathly afraid of school now,” one tearful mother said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Harrell said work is underway to provide long-term support for the community and reiterated what he's said before about Robb Elementary: No one is going back to the campus.

He also gave insight into what might take its place.

“One day we'll share that with our community, what that site will become. I don't have that today but one day in the very near future we will,” Harrell said.

First, he says they'll have to figure out where students will attend class this fall.

The mother who took to the podium said her son and his friends were supposed to go to Robb Elementary next school year.

She wants to make sure they stay together.

“What he knows right now is that when he goes to another school, he's going to get shot by a bad man,” she said.