Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde 10-Year-Old Remembered as Loving, Caring Girl Who Loved to Draw

Alithia Ramirez's funeral was held Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church

Ryan Ramirez/Facebook

Mourners on Sunday remembered a girl who was an aspiring artist, whose joy at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed broken hearts around the world.

Ten-year-old Alithia Ramirez was a loving and caring girl who loved to draw.

She was among the 19 children who, along with their two teachers, died on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Alithia’s funeral was set for Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church. Funerals will continue into mid-June.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Memorials for victims of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located.
Her obituary described her as smart and an “extremely loving young lady who dreamt of attending Art School in Paris. She was very reliable, always wanted to take care of everyone, and was a role model to her siblings.”

Alithia’s parents met with President Joe Biden during his visit to Uvalde on May 29, KENS-TV reported. They said Biden asked if he could have one of her drawings to hang in the White House.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Ryan Ramirez (bottom), late Alithia Ramirez's father, who died in the mass shooting, writes his daughters name at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022.

Ryan Ramirez said Biden told the parents, ’Whenever we hang it up, we are going to send you a picture of where it is hanging, and you are free to see it anytime.”

Ryan Ramirez rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting. He told KTRK-TV he simply wanted to find his daughter and take her home.

After her death, a photo was shown around the world of Alithia, smiling broadly as she wore a tie-dye T-shirt that read: “Out of single digits” and “I’m 10.” Her birthday was April 28.

Her father later posted that same photo on Facebook with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.

“This is a parent’s nightmare. This is the worst of the worst,” Ryan Ramirez told KENS-TV on Wednesday.

