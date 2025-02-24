San Antonio

UTSA says campus tour visitor tested positive for measles, City says possible exposure at River Walk

UTSA said the visitor who toured the campus on Feb. 15 is from Gaines County, TX, an area that currently has an outbreak of measles cases

By Sophia Beausoleil

Measles, Women scratch the upper arm with one hand due to the numerous red pruritus., Measles is a disease that can spread easily.
GETTY IMAGES

On Sunday, the University of Texas at San Antonio notified students, faculty and staff that a visitor who toured campus a week ago has tested positive for measles.

Health officials in San Antonio, are also asking people to look out for symptoms, stating the visitor went to the River Walk.

UTSA said the potential exposure happened on Feb. 15 during UTSA day at about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"We believe the individual’s infectious window was likely after their date of visit. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying our community and working closely with the San Antonio Metro Health District to share information with anyone who may have been exposed to the infected individual. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated," said UTSA in a statement.

The university said the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the visitor is from Gaines County, TX, which is an area currently seeing an outbreak of measles.

The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the person also visited River Walk attractions such as Wax Museum, Ripley's Believe it or Not and Ripley's Illusion Lab between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The city said the person also ate at Mr. Crabby's Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

They're asking people to monitor for symptoms if they were at these places during those times, or up to two hours afterward.

According to USTSA:

Although infection is unlikely for those who are vaccinated, we want to share the symptoms of measles so that you can monitor your health appropriately:

  • High fever (up to 105°F)
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes
  • Sore throat 
  • Rash (typically appears 3–5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward)

They're asking if someone has symptoms, to stay at home and contact an urgent care facility or physician.

