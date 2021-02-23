UT Austin Hosts 2 Weeks of ‘Girl Day'; Biggest Event of its Kind

Well over 10,000 children, parents and educators across Texas have the opportunity to experience hundreds of cool new activities as part of the 20th annual Girl Day hosted by the Women in the Engineering Program in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin.

This event started Monday and will go until March 7.

In year's past "Girl Day" was only one day, but the 2021 event will be nearly two weeks full of virtual activities to help children spark creativity, inspire future careers and give a first-hand virtual look at how scientists and engineers can change the world.

More than 8,000 kids are expected to participate in over 150 activities this year.

Children in elementary and middle school will take part in activities that include designing balloon-powered cars and watching physics and chemistry in action.

High school teens Girl Day will feature new engineering programming and three film screenings.

To register for the event or to seek more information go to girlday.utexas.edu.