UT Austin announces partnership and two new hospitals

The University of Texas (UT) announced a partnership between UT Austin and UT MD Anderson Cancer Center to build a new hospital and comprehensive cancer care center on UT Austin’s campus on Monday.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined members of The University of Texas (UT) System Board of Regents at the UT Austin campus to announce the new world-class cancer center.

“Today also expands our mission to make health care more accessible. One of the best ways we can go about doing that is through our universities and university-based healthcare facilities,” said Gov. Abbott. “UT MD Anderson Cancer Center ranks as the number one cancer center in the United States of America. People across the entire globe go to MD Anderson Houston for the best cancer care in the world. Similarly, people across Texas travel to Houston to access the best cancer in our state and country. But rather than having Texans travel to Houston, we will the world’s best cancer care to them, right here, in Central Texas.”

MD Anderson’s physicians will staff the cancer center, increasing access to world-class cancer care for Central Texas patients. This partnership brings another medical institution to UT’s flagship campus where Dell Medical School already resides.

“We have a strong track record of impacting health care through our research and our teaching. We are a magnet for talent, and we bring brilliant people together to work on hard problems,” said UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell. “This is an all gas no breaks moment for the university drive to have an even greater impact. UT Austin medical center will enable us to bring the full strength and might of a world-class research university to bear on health care and life sciences.”

The university will add two new medical towers, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and a UT Austin hospital. Once the approximately $2.5 billion project is approved, UT Austin’s Erwin Event Center will be demolished by fall 2024 so the medical center’s construction can start in 2026.

Hartzell said he hopes that this addition to the university will attract more talent to Texas and UT Austin.

Last year, UT Austin and UT MD Anderson had a combined $1.8 billion in research.