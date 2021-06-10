Postal Service

US Postal Service Releases Set of Forever Stamps to Celebrate Summer Solstice

ttDSC_0502
Eric S. Page

The United States Postal Service is releasing a new set of Forever Stamps to celebrate the upcoming summer solstice next week.

The stamps feature images of the sun captured by one of NASA's premiere solar-observing telescopes.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Viewers can chat one-on-one with NASA experts on Friday, June 18 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. about what the summer solstice is, what these new stamps show us about our closest star, and what it means that our sun is ramping up activity, the US Postal Service said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Dan Patrick 2 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Vows to Crush Challengers in 2022 Reelection Race

Lubbock 7 hours ago

Texas Grape Growers Sue Over Herbicide Damage

According to NASA, our eyes can only see a narrow spectrum of light from the sun, but observatories in space can view the sun in a wide swath of wavelengths, allowing viewers to see features and activity our eyes cannot.

Solar missions like the Solar Dynamics Observatory make it possible to see the sun in greater detail.

NASA reminded viewers that they should never look directly at the sun.

This article tagged under:

Postal ServiceNASAsummer solsticesunstamps
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us