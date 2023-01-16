Update: The TSA says Tuesday a passenger who brought a large-caliber weapon to the San Antonio International Airport and checked it on a flight did declare the weapon with the airline officials but that they were not told about the weapon. The TSA said that out of an abundance of caution the agents wouldn't allow the weapon through baggage screening.

The TSA said Monday that officers working at the San Antonio International Airport reported finding an undeclared weapon in checked baggage.

The TSA Southwest tweeted a photo of the weapon, saying it was an 84-millimeter caliber weapon and using it as an opportunity to remind all travelers traveling with weapons to check those weapons with the air carrier or risk facing fines and possibly legal trouble.

A spokesperson for the TSA told NBC 5 that the weapon was packed in checked baggage but that it wasn't declared with the airline, as is required with all weapons.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

UPDATE: @TSA has confirmed that the passenger declared the item in question to the airline at the check-in counter but TSA was not informed. Out of an abundance of caution, TSA did not allow the item through baggage screening. https://t.co/W7CFK5M7nR — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 17, 2023

The TSA didn't say specifically what the type of weapon was, but it appeared to be a Swedish-made Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle.

The TSA said whenever weapons are found at the airport the agents contact the local police. The San Antonio Police Department will determine the next steps in this case. At this time, no charges have been announced but that could change depending on whether the weapon was lawfully owned or whether the person in possession of the weapon had previous criminal convictions. Any charges filed will be at the discretion of the SAPD and Bexar County District Attorney.

The TSA said fines, however, are issued by the agency regardless of any action taken by local law enforcement and that the traveler will typically learn the amount of any fine by letter after mitigating circumstances and priors are taken into consideration.

Travelers are not allowed to bring any firearms or weapons in carry-on luggage, however, "as long as a firearm/weapon is unloaded, packed in a hard-sided container, locked and declared with airlines it can travel in checked luggage."

The TSA said many items can be placed in checked luggage "as long as they’re not explosives, explosive replicas or certain incendiary devices."

Travelers with questions about what they can bring on an airplane can go to the TSA's website and visit the What Can I Bring? webpage for more information. The TSA also has a webpage with more information about traveling with ammunition and firearms.