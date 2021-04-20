Up to $1.5 Million Worth of Class Projects To Be Donated Throughout Texas

TeachersCan and DonorsChoose are teaming up to fund up to $1.5 million worth of class projects around Texas through a donation-matching campaign.

Before the campaign starts, teachers are encouraged to send their classroom projects to DonorsChoose.org/teachers by April 26 to be considered for funding. On the site, there is an option to create a project and requests critical classroom materials for their students.

"The need for classroom resources is always high, but the impacts of COVID and the learning loss resulting from the pandemic have exacerbated the need for more support for our teachers and students," said Dr. Shari Albright, president of the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation, a #TeachersCan partner. "Over the last year, teachers have demonstrated incredible resilience, adaptability, and innovation, and now we hope Texans will join together to show our educators just how much we appreciate them."

When the fundraising effort launches, individual donations will be matched by TeachersCan Partners across the state, dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000. This will double the number of contributions for a total of $1 million.

Then, through National Teacher Appreciation Day on May 4, several television stations across Texas will help raise an additional $500,000 through DonorsChoose during a #TeachersCan-A-Thon.

Any additional funds raised by May 4 will then be used by DonorsChoose to fund the teacher's classroom projects.

Only projects in Texas are eligible for funding.

"If there's one thing Texas teachers know how to do, it's dream big for their students!" said Charles Best, CEO of DonorsChoose. "The #TeachersCan fundraising initiative has the potential to bring a large number of those learning dreams to life, helping teachers and students across the state access tools they need, from books to technology and beyond."

TeachersCan partners have stepped up to jump-start the matching campaign by raising $500,000 towards the goal.