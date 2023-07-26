UT austin

Unleash your creativity, UT Austin offers a writer's retreat at John Steinbeck's NY home

UT Austin is currently home to the John Steinbeck collection, containing the author's archives, novels, and short stories

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images/Bettmann Collection

If you've got writer's block, UT Austin has the program for you.

The University of Texas at Austin’s Michener Center for Writers has unveiled the Steinbeck Writers Retreat, an opportunity for writers to live and write at Nobel and Pulitzer-prize-winning author John Steinbeck's former residence.

Steinbeck is famous for a number of iconic works, most notably "Of Mice and Men," "The Grapes of Wrath," "Tortilla Flat," and "East of Eden."

Sitting on the East Coast in Sag Harbor, New York, the home is where Steinbeck wrote his two final books and where he learned he'd won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Steinbeck Writers' Retreat will allow writers the breathing room to unlock their creativity in one of the most inspiring settings on the East Coast as they walk in the steps of one of time's greatest authors, John Steinbeck.

UT President Jay Hartzell, in a statement

While writers stay and write at the residence, they will also deliver public readings, workshops and work with Michener Center students.

The residencies will be available to writers of fiction, poetry, plays, and scripts that are at different stages of their careers. They will also be offered to alumni of the UT Austin Michener Center for Writers.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Immigration 1 hour ago

Putting a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to stop migrants is new. The idea isn't.

mega millions 2 hours ago

Mega Millions jackpot hits $910M. Annuity vs. cash, what would you have in Texas after taxes?

"During his lifetime, John Steinbeck was committed to supporting young writers and enabling them to succeed," said Bret Johnston, director of the Michener Center and Steinbeck Writers' Retreat in a statement. "The Steinbeck Writers' Retreat will continue Steinbeck's legacy and offer Michener Center alumni an unparalleled resource among creative writing programs."

The first author to stay at the residence will be Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Ayad Akhtar according to a university statement.

The Steinbeck home offers regular day visits on its website, with select dates available for weekend visits.

This article tagged under:

UT austinAustin
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us