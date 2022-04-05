Unidentified Man Dies Following Fall Near Texas-Mexico Border

Border Patrol officials say they are investigating the death of a migrant man after his body was discovered near the El Paso border.

On Mar. 16, Border Patrol Agents were notified of two undocumented migrants seen climbing the international border barrier approximately four-tenths of a mile west of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the station responded to the scene and discovered the man conscious but reportedly suffering from upper body and head injuries he allegedly sustained from a fall from the barrier.

The agent immediatly requested medical assistance and once the EMT team arrived, the man was transported to the University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The identity of the man has not been released, but investigators say he was 31-years-old at the time of the incident.

Shortly after his arrival, doctors placed the man on life support on Mar. 17 after arrival

On Mar. 22, the hospital advised that the man be removed from life support and doctors declared him deceased.

Officials say the incident is being reviewed by Medical Examiners and the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General has been notified.