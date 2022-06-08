Amarillo

What Exactly Is This? ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object' Caught on Camera at Zoo

The city of Amarillo is trying to figure out what this is exactly. Can you help?

By Sydnee Jolivette, Holley Ford

City of Amarillo

Something strange was recently spotted near the Amarillo Zoo.

On May 21, at about 1:30 in the morning, security cameras surrounding the zoo captured a peculiar image, to say the least.

The silhouette resembled several things.

Was it a zoo employee wearing a big hat? Or maybe a teenager dressed up in a wolf costume or perhaps a large coyote standing on its hind legs? Some have even suggested it was a Chupacabra.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

For now, the zoo is calling it a UAO – Unidentified Amarillo Object.

City of Amarillo

City officials want their community to weigh in, too.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Uvalde School Shooting 5 hours ago

Attorney General Names Team Reviewing Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting

Child Care 10 hours ago

Texas Child Care Crisis Worsens Amid Inflation, Rising Costs

“It is definitely a strange and interesting image,” said Michael Kashuba, City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation. “Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO.”

The public is more than welcome to submit their own theories on the true identity of the UAO.

“It is [also] important to note that this entity was outside of the Amarillo Zoo,” according to Kashuba. “There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There we no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.”

If you think you can crack the case, contact the COA communications office.

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC DFW

This article tagged under:

AmarilloTexas newsweird news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us