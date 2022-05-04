weird news

Unexplained Creepy Dolls Wash Up on Texas Beaches

It's the stuff nightmares are made of, creepy dolls and doll parts are washing up on Texas beaches, and no one seems to know why.

Members of the Mission Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute are finding dolls, or parts of dolls, along the beaches on Padre Island.

Members of the marine research and education program post their findings on social media.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials say they are not sure where the dolls are coming from, but that they have been washing tup for a couple of years now.

Florida May 1

Tropicana Introducing Cereal Made for Orange Juice Instead of Milk

Daniel Radcliffe May 3

Daniel Radcliffe Is a Whiskey-Drinking, Knife-Wielding ‘Weird Al' Yankovic in Movie Trailer

Many of the dolls have barnacles growing on them, suggesting they've been floating out in the Gulf of Mexico for quite some time.

The University says all sorts of bizarre items are found during their weekly beach surveys, but the dolls seem to be the 'most interesting.'

Get updates on what's happening in North Texas to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC DFW

This article tagged under:

weird newsTexas newsPadre Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us