Unclaimed $1 Million Powerball Ticket Set to Expire in a Month

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs; forfeited Lotto Texas winnings distributed to the Foundation School Fund

Somebody could lose $1 million next month if they fail to claim a winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket, bought in Waco, matched five numbers drawn in a Jan.13 drawing: 4-19-23-25-49, but not the Powerball number, 14.

The deadline to claim the prize comes 180 days after the drawing, which falls on July 12 on 5 p.m.

Another lottery ticket, this one worth $7.75 million and sold in Humble, is set to expire on July 8.

If you believe you're the winner, you can fill out a Claim Form here or go to your local claim center.

