UIL Announces 2021 Girls State All-Tournament Teams

The UIL announces the 2021 Girls State All-Tournament teams selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The following players selected are described in the order of name, school, class, height and position.

Conference 1A

*Journie Hilliard, Dodd City, 6-3, Sr., Center

Dani Baccus, Dodd City, 5-6, Sr., Guard

Iris Schilderink, Nazareth, 6-0, So., Center

Makenzy Corrales, Nazareth, 5-5, Jr., Guard

Tori Dotson, Dodd City, 5-7, Jr., Guard/Forward

Conference 2A

*Chelsea Lott, Lipan, 5-9, So., Guard/Forward

Maggie Peacock, Lipan, 6-0, Sr., Center

Taylor Branson, Lipan, 5-3, Fr., Guard

Jada Celsur, Martin's Mill, 5-7, Jr., Guard

Libby Rogers, Martin's Mill, 5-10, So., Forward

Conference 3A

*Gabi Fields, Brownfield, 5-6, Jr., Guard

Deja Johnson, Brownfield, 5-10, Jr., Forward/Center

Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield, 5-9, Jr., Forward

Jarahle Daniels, Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., Guard

Dabria Blackwell, Brownfield, 5-4, Jr., Guard

Conference 4A

*Chloe Callahan, Canyon, 5-10, Sr., Guard

Taylor Thomas, Canyon, 5-8, Jr., Guard

Kenadee Winfrey, Canyon, 5-11, Sr., Guard/Forward

Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0, Jr., Guard

Molly Beavers, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0, So., Forward

Conference 5A

*Gisella Maul, Cedar Park, 5-10, So., Guard

Shelby Hayes, Cedar Park, 6-2, Jr., Center

Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Frisco Liberty, 5-7, Jr., Guard

Maya Jain, Frisco Liberty, 5-9, Sr., Guard

Sarai Estupinan, Cedar Park, 5-5, Sr., Guard

Conference 6A

*Sa'Myah Smith, DeSoto, 6-4, Jr., Forward

Kendall Brown, DeSoto, 5-8, Sr., Guard

Ayanna Thompson, DeSoto, 6-0, Jr., Guard

Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek, 5-6, Sr., Guard

Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek, 5-9, Sr., Guard

*Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media