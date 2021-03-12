UIL Announces 2021 Girls State All-Tournament Teams

The UIL announces the 2021 Girls State All-Tournament teams selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
The following players selected are described in the order of name, school, class, height and position.
Conference 1A
*Journie Hilliard, Dodd City, 6-3, Sr., Center
Dani Baccus, Dodd City, 5-6, Sr., Guard
Iris Schilderink, Nazareth, 6-0, So., Center
Makenzy Corrales, Nazareth, 5-5, Jr., Guard
Tori Dotson, Dodd City, 5-7, Jr., Guard/Forward
Conference 2A
*Chelsea Lott, Lipan, 5-9, So., Guard/Forward
Maggie Peacock, Lipan, 6-0, Sr., Center
Taylor Branson, Lipan, 5-3, Fr., Guard
Jada Celsur, Martin's Mill, 5-7, Jr., Guard
Libby Rogers, Martin's Mill, 5-10, So., Forward
Conference 3A
*Gabi Fields, Brownfield, 5-6, Jr., Guard
Deja Johnson, Brownfield, 5-10, Jr., Forward/Center
Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield, 5-9, Jr., Forward
Jarahle Daniels, Fairfield, 5-6, Jr., Guard
Dabria Blackwell, Brownfield, 5-4, Jr., Guard
Conference 4A
*Chloe Callahan, Canyon, 5-10, Sr., Guard
Taylor Thomas, Canyon, 5-8, Jr., Guard
Kenadee Winfrey, Canyon, 5-11, Sr., Guard/Forward
Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0, Jr., Guard
Molly Beavers, Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0, So., Forward
Conference 5A
*Gisella Maul, Cedar Park, 5-10, So., Guard
Shelby Hayes, Cedar Park, 6-2, Jr., Center
Jazzy Owens-Barnett, Frisco Liberty, 5-7, Jr., Guard
Maya Jain, Frisco Liberty, 5-9, Sr., Guard
Sarai Estupinan, Cedar Park, 5-5, Sr., Guard
Conference 6A
*Sa'Myah Smith, DeSoto, 6-4, Jr., Forward
Kendall Brown, DeSoto, 5-8, Sr., Guard
Ayanna Thompson, DeSoto, 6-0, Jr., Guard
Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek, 5-6, Sr., Guard
Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek, 5-9, Sr., Guard
*Denotes Championship Game MVP selected by the media