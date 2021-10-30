Lubbock Community Gets New Wheelchair for 6-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy

A 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy got a new wheelchair with help from community members in Lubbock.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KAMC-TV, Olivia Anders was born seven weeks premature and later developed cerebral palsy.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Members of Team Lulu, a group formed by realtors in Lubbock, recognized that Olivia needed a new wheelchair. The group, aided by contributions from businesses and community members, was able to raise the $41,000 required to give Olivia new independence she did not have before.

Read more from our Nexstar media partners at KAMC-TV.