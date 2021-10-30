Lubbock Community Gets New Wheelchair for 6-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy

A 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy got a new wheelchair with help from community members in Lubbock.
According to our Nexstar media partners at KAMC-TV, Olivia Anders was born seven weeks premature and later developed cerebral palsy.
Members of Team Lulu, a group formed by realtors in Lubbock, recognized that Olivia needed a new wheelchair. The group, aided by contributions from businesses and community members, was able to raise the $41,000 required to give Olivia new independence she did not have before.
