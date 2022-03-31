U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon Meets With Refugees in Eastern Europe

As the fighting in Ukraine enters its sixth week, Ukrainians are rushing to leave their home country for Poland and other eastern European countries.

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Sherman) just visited the region, seeing the situation firsthand.

“There are two million people, two million Ukrainians that are now living in Poland inside of just a months time, and there is not one major refugee camp in Poland because the Polish people have opened up their homes and have taken in the Ukrainian families,” said Fallon.

Fallon hopes the U.S. will do more to help.

“On a humanitarian front, I would like to see the United States do more. President Biden has said he would take in 100,000. Because these are war refugees these are not economic migrants and most of the folks that are leaving Ukraine do fully intend to come back. They also have an overwhelmingly positive view of the west and the United States,” said Fallon.

Dallas County is also prepared to help.

"I have reached out to the White House to let them know that as they need things, we will be glad to help,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins said much of the help for any refugees coming here from Ukraine comes from faith-based charities. But Jenkins said he will work with the state to help.

“I’ll be working with the state to try to get the state to speed that up, so if we do get Ukrainian refugees we will be able to help them get the IDs and information that they need for their time in America, with the hope that Ukraine will find peace and they will be able to go home to their country,” said Jenkins.