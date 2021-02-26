U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Awards $392 Million in Grants to Texas Communities for Affordable Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that $5.5 billion in funding to local programs throughout the country that provide affordable housing, community development, and economic opportunity.

According to HUD, the funds will also be used to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

In Texas, communities across the state will share $392,578,698, the Department said.

"These core programs provide our local partners the funding they need to provide homes and vital services to some of our neighbors in need," Acting Secretary Matt Ammon said.

The Texas grants will be provided through four HUD programs: the Community Development Block Grant Program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, and the Emergency Solutions Grants.

The Community Development Block Grant Program was given $246 million in funding from HUD. The program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop urban communities by providing housing and a suitable living environment, the Department said.

The program also works to expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income persons.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which provides funding to states and localities that communities use to fund activities including building, buying, and rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership, received $93 million from HUD.

According to HUD, the program also provides direct rental assistance to low-income people.

HUD provided $31 million to Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, which provides rental housing assistance for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Emergency Solutions Grants, which provides funds for homeless shelters, received $20 million from HUD. The program also assists in the operation of local shelters and funds related social service and homeless prevention programs, the Department said.

Combined, the four programs, along with the Recovery Housing Program, will provide funding to thousands of local programs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and Northern Mariana Islands, HUD said.

To view a complete list of all the communities who received funding, click here.

The allocations reflect the level of funding approved for these programs in each community, the Department said.

According to HUD, some metropolitan cities have a joint grant agreement with an urban county to administer their Community Development Block Grant Program grant.

"This funding comes at a critical time for our country, when these bedrock programs have never been more important," James Arthur Jemison, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development, said.