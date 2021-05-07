U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol Seizes $6.2 Million of Cocaine from Entering Puerto Rico

According to reports, the individuals attempted to transfer 183 bricks of cocaine into the island

By Logan McElroy

862003334
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four men attempted to smuggle $6.2 million in drugs into Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning but were caught and arrested by police officers and border patrol agents.

The men were spotted around midnight by Puerto Rico Police Department, who then called border patrol for further assistance.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

U.S. Border Patrol Ramey Sector intercepted 462 lbs of cocaine tucked inside of a 21-foot fiberglass vessel and one outboard engine close to the Pitahaya sector of Cabo Rojo.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Texas Department of State Health Services to Stop Weekly Vaccine Allocation

87th Texas Legislature 5 hours ago

Some Republicans Worry Voting Limits Will Hurt the GOP, Too

The individuals were identified as four men from the Dominican Republic before they were arrested and transferred into the custody of Homeland Security.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Border PatrolPuerto RicodrugsHomeland Securitycocaine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us