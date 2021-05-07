U.S. Border Patrol Seizes $6.2 Million of Cocaine from Entering Puerto Rico

Four men attempted to smuggle $6.2 million in drugs into Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning but were caught and arrested by police officers and border patrol agents.

The men were spotted around midnight by Puerto Rico Police Department, who then called border patrol for further assistance.

U.S. Border Patrol Ramey Sector intercepted 462 lbs of cocaine tucked inside of a 21-foot fiberglass vessel and one outboard engine close to the Pitahaya sector of Cabo Rojo.

The individuals were identified as four men from the Dominican Republic before they were arrested and transferred into the custody of Homeland Security.