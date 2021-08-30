TxDOT Terminates Toll Operations Contract With IBM Due to System Issues

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that it has terminated its remaining contract with IBM due to continued challenges with an upgraded toll operations system delivered by the company nearly a year ago.

According to TxDOT, customers and toll road users have experienced unnecessary challenges in managing their accounts since the system's initial rollout.

TxDOT said it has not seen satisfactory results IBM' system due to the numerous difficulties created for customers.

"We take the responsibility of providing a quality and trusted customer experience very seriously, and regret the impact and inconvenience these past many months of lackluster IBM service have had on our toll road users," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. "We will continue to keep customers apprised on our progress to improve our customers' interactions with TxTag. Our customers deserve better and we are committed to ensuring that they receive that going forward."

In order to improve the system and manage customer data and toll transactions, TxDOT has secured new interim technology providers through an emergency contract with SAP and the Department of Information Resources Managed Security Services, the department said.

According to TxDOT, this emergency contract will help to ensure that the system provides customers adequate account management, billing, and payment capabilities.

TxDOT also began the process of finding a new full-time service provider that will take over from the interim team to continue the operational improvements.

"This is not a step we take lightly," Williams said. "But it is the step we had to take now. We simply could not move forward in the current state."

Customers do not need to take any action at this time, and they can continue managing their accounts at www.TxTag.org or by calling 888-468-9824. No late fees are being assessed at this time.