The Texas Department of Transportation said it is reaching out to Texans whose personal data was compromised during a data breach that led to the improper download of nearly 300,000 crash reports.

Personal data included in crash reports includes: full names, mailing and/or physical addresses, driver license numbers, license plate numbers, car insurance policy numbers and other information.

The unusual activity in the Crash Records Information System (CRIS) was spotted n May 12.

TxDOT says notification of the data breach is not required by law, but that it took proactive steps to inform the public by sending letters to impacted individuals whose information was included in the compromised crash reports.

Anyone who received a letter about the compromised data should call the dedicated assistance line at 1-833-918-5951 (toll-free), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Central Time (excluding U.S. holidays). You will need the engagement number included in the letter.

TxDOT said the data breach is under investigation and additional security measures for accounts to help prevent similar incidents in the future have been implemented.