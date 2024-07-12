Two North Texas residents claim Lottery prizes worth $1 million each

Two North Texas residents hit it big this past week, securing $1 million in lottery prizes.

The first win came from Plano, where a Mega Millions prize worth $1,000,004 was claimed for the drawing on July 2. The second-tier prize-winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 17605 Midway Road in Dallas. The winner of the prize requested to remain anonymous.

To play Mega Millions, players must select one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers and five from a field of 70. Players must match all assigned numbers, including the Mega Ball, to win the Mega Millions jackpot. Even though they might not win the grand prize, players who match fewer numbers could still be successful.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (4-8-19-31-45) but not the Mega Ball number (11). The claimant also won $4 on the same ticket.

The second win comes from an Allen resident who claimed a top-winning prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at a Racetrack at 371 Stacy Road in Fairview.

Like the Mega Millions winner, the claimant also remained anonymous.

The Allen win was the first of 10 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $384 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize in the game being 3.29, including break-even prizes.