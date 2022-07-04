Two Teenage Girls Involved in Central Texas Amber Alert Found: Police

Editor's Note: This article was been updated to remove the images and personally identifying information of the victims after they were located.

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for two teens who were last seen on Wednesday in McGregor, Texas, near Waco.

KCEN-TV in Waco reported the girls were found unharmed in Georgetown by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit.

A man, identified as 30-year-old James Robert Van Houten, faces two charges of harboring a runaway child and was being booked into the Williamson County Jail, KCEN reported.

The Mclennan County Sheriff's Office said more arrests are expected in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing.