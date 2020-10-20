Houston

Two Police Officers Shot in Houston, Suspect in Custody, Chief Acevedo Says

Two police officers were shot Tuesday morning in Houston, according to a tweet by Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo.

The condition of the officers and what led to the shooting have not yet been released.

Several minutes after Acevedo's tweet, Houston police said officers were headed to location along the 2600 block of Holly Hall where at least one officer had been hit by gunfire.

The area is on Houston's southwest side, about a mile from the Astrodome and NRG Park.

The scene is still active and Houston police said at about 10 a.m. that SWAT was being dispatched to deal with a person who may be barricaded inside a home.

Further details are not yet known. Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

