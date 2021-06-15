Seguin

Two Drown After Rescuing Children From Texas River

Searchers recovered the body Monday of a second person drowned after he and a woman were swept away after rescuing two children from a Texas river, officials said.

The body of Victor Villanueva, 30, was recovered Monday afternoon from the Guadalupe River about a mile downstream from where he went missing, Guadalupe Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelly Mann said.

The body of Casandra Kendrick, 22, was found Sunday night.

Both vanished after saving two children struggling against the current in the popular swimming and tubing river near Seguin, about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) northeast of San Antonio.

Kendrick had helped Villanueva rescue the children and was trying to save Villanueva, but the water kept pushing them downriver, the sheriff’s office said.

