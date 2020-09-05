Denton

Two Arrested in Death of Denton Man Found Slain in Oklahoma

Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd were in the June slaying of Juan Manuel Rosas, 43, of Denton, according to Oklahoma officials

Two people have been arrested in Texas in the June slaying of a Denton man whose body was found in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Randall Rudd, 23, was arrested Thursday in Arlington on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of Juan Manuel Rosas. Authorities also arrested Shannon Mayorga, 20, based on additional information obtained during the investigation, officials said.

 The body of Juan Manuel Rosas of Denton was found in June in a field in Oklahoma. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

Rudd and Mayorga are in custody in Texas pending extradition to Oklahoma.

Rosas, 43, was found dead June 7 in a small field near exit 47 along Interstate 35 in Murray County, according to the Oklahoma bureau. He had been shot.

Anyone with information about the slaying may call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 800-522-8017 or email tips@obsi.ok.gov.

