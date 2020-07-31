Vanessa Guillen

Trump Says He'll Help With Funeral Costs For Vanessa Guillen

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The family of Vanessa Guillen, a slain soldier found dead near the Texas Army base where she was stationed has taken their story directly to President Donald Trump.

Trump met with the family of Vanessa Guillen on Thursday. He told the family that they have his support and that he will personally help with funeral expenses.

Ahead of the meeting with the president, several dozen demonstrators joined the family at rally calling for Fort Hood officials to be held accountable for Guillen's death and for better investigations of harassment in the military.

Guillen's remains were found this month following her disappearance in April. Investigators say a fellow soldier killed her.

This article tagged under:

Vanessa GuillenDonald TrumpFort Hood
