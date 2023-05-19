Tragedy Hits Waco Family When Father Killed, Son Injured by Lightning Strike

Tragedy strikes a family near Waco, where lightning claimed the life of a young father and critically injured his little boy.

Grayson Boggs, the witty, strong-willed little 6-year-old boy who has already survived several health scares in his short life, is in his biggest battle yet.

The boy's family said he and his father, 34-year-old Matthew Boggs, are the victims of a lightning strike Monday in the small community of Valley Mills, northwest of Waco in Bosque County.

According to the family, Boggs was fiercely dedicated to his faith, looking out for his family and being there for his little boys, often waiting for the bus riders to get home from school.

“There were times he would go up and wait by the road 20 minutes early and just wait for the boys to get home,” said his cousin, Stephanie Burris of Indiana.

That’s what Boggs did Monday afternoon at about 5 p.m., according to the family, meeting his boys at the bus stop down their long driveway.

Clouds had started building.

“Matthew and Grayson took one side [of the driveway] and Elijah went on the other side and Matthew had just reached down and grabbed Grayson’s hand and said, 'I love you, buddy,' when the lightning hit,” said Burris.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found Boggs’ lifeless body and the child unresponsive but breathing -- his big brother was a witness to it all.

Burris said Grayson suffered several injuries including a severe brain injury. The child is being treated at Baylor Scott & White McClane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

Seeing his little body on the hospital bed was devastating, she said.

“It’s really hard to see anyone you love in a hospital bed. It’s even harder when it’s a child,” said Burris, through tears. “We’ve been told that he will never be the same rambunctious full-of-life kid that he once was.”

Boggs Family Grayson Boggs

She said Grayson’s condition is not getting worse but is only slowly improving. His organs, a big concern for the family, are stabilizing. He has opened his eyes but is not following anyone with his gaze and is not speaking.

His father will be buried back home in Indiana at a later time.

Asked what North Texans can do to help, Burris responded: “Pray that God wraps his hand around Grayson and heals him and brings his sweet little voice back to us,” she said.

Burris has also started a GoFundMe account to help with hospital bills and costly therapy expected down the road.

“The whole reason the GoFundMe was started was because of the road that Grayson has. He’s got a really long road,” she said.

Representatives with GoFundMe have verified the account for NBC 5. To help the family, click here.

There is a public candlelight vigil scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bosque County Cowboy Church.