Colleges & Universities

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Two North Texas schools made the list

By Ahraya Burns

NBC 5 News

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10.

A college degree can help secure employment, keeping you ahead of the competition in this growing economy and the quality of the school anyone chooses can certainly have an impact on a student's performance.

However, attending higher education requires more than just the grades to get in. You’ll also need the financial resources to attend.

A recent report shows that on average, tuition and room and board at a four-year college cost around $23,000 - $52,000 per year. That information was taken into account, along with other measures, when gathering the data that determined the best colleges and universities.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Source: WalletHub

What are the top colleges and universities in Texas?

  1. Rice University
  2. University of Texas at Austin
  3. Trinity University
  4. Texas A&M University
  5. University of Dallas
  6. SMU
  7. Southwestern University
  8. Austin College
  9. LeTourneau University
  10. University of Houston

How were these Texas schools chosen?

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Lubbock Oct 14

Unraveling the Mystery Behind ‘Milk-Gate'

space travel Oct 14

Man, 82, First to Sign Up for Trip Around Moon, Flight Will Launch From Texas

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions across 30 key measures.

These findings were based on unbiased data set, grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

What are the top ten colleges in the country?

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  2. Yale University
  3. California Institute of Technology
  4. Princeton University
  5. Harvard University
  6. Stanford University
  7. Rice University
  8. University of Pennsylvania
  9. Georgia Institute of Technology
  10. Duke University

Did your Alma Mater make the list? Are you planning on attending one of these colleges/universities or interested in sending your young student to one?

According to the report, the Best Colleges ranking also analyzes post-attendance metrics — the student-loan default rate and the share of former students outearning high school graduates, for instance — to show the value of the education students can expect to receive beyond their undergraduate studies.

This article tagged under:

Colleges & UniversitiestexasNorth TexasSMUUniversity of Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us