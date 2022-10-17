Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10.

A college degree can help secure employment, keeping you ahead of the competition in this growing economy and the quality of the school anyone chooses can certainly have an impact on a student's performance.

However, attending higher education requires more than just the grades to get in. You’ll also need the financial resources to attend.

A recent report shows that on average, tuition and room and board at a four-year college cost around $23,000 - $52,000 per year. That information was taken into account, along with other measures, when gathering the data that determined the best colleges and universities.

What are the top colleges and universities in Texas?

Rice University University of Texas at Austin Trinity University Texas A&M University University of Dallas SMU Southwestern University Austin College LeTourneau University University of Houston

How were these Texas schools chosen?

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions across 30 key measures.

These findings were based on unbiased data set, grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

What are the top ten colleges in the country?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Yale University California Institute of Technology Princeton University Harvard University Stanford University Rice University University of Pennsylvania Georgia Institute of Technology Duke University

Did your Alma Mater make the list? Are you planning on attending one of these colleges/universities or interested in sending your young student to one?

According to the report, the Best Colleges ranking also analyzes post-attendance metrics — the student-loan default rate and the share of former students outearning high school graduates, for instance — to show the value of the education students can expect to receive beyond their undergraduate studies.