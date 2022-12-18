What to Know The deadline to claim the prizes is Jan. 25, 2023

The winning tickets were sold at RaceTrac in Plano and Fuel Maxx in Prairie View

The tickets matched all five white balls (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball.

Who wants to be a millionaire? Apparently not two Texans holding winning lottery tickets.

The Texas Lottery says there are two unclaimed $1 million lottery tickets from the July 29 drawing.

Both winning tickets were Quick Picks matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).

One of the tickets was sold at RaceTrac #099 at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano, the other Quick Pick was sold at Fuel Maxx #47 at 420 University Drive in Prairie View.

The deadline to claim the prize is 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2023.

The winners can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center, or by mail, but the claim form must be postmarked on or prior to the Jan. 25 deadline.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.