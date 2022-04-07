Thursday is the Last Day to Register to Vote in the May 7 Election

What to Know The last day to register to vote in the primary election Jan. 31.

The primary was just last month, but Texans will return to the polls twice in May for the next local election and the primary runoff. The last day to register to vote in the May 7 election is Thursday, April 7 while the last day to register for the primary runoff is April 25.

Early voting for the local May 7 election will take place from Monday, April 25 to Tuesday, May 3.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and polling sites must allow people to cast their vote if they are in line by 7 p.m.

CHECK VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS

If you voted in one of the couple of elections, you're probably active on the voter rolls. If you're unsure, you can check your voter registration with your county elections administrator or on the Secretary of State’s website.

If you are not currently registered to vote, the deadline to register is Thursday, April 7.

Your voter registration becomes effective 30 days after it is submitted and accepted by the county voter registrar. A voter registration certificate will be mailed to you after you have applied.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, if you have moved within the same county since the last election, you should contact your voter registrar or visit the secretary of state's website to update your address. If you moved to a different county, you must register with your new county to be eligible to vote.

In the state of Texas, your driver’s license address does not have to match your voter registration card. The state’s voter identification law allows voters to cast a ballot with a license that has been expired for up to four years. Voters over the age of 70 can use any expired license.

WANT TO VOTE BY MAIL?

If you are voting by mail, April 26 is the last day to apply for a ballot. Your application must be received, not just postmarked, by that date and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on May 7 or by 5 p.m. on May 9 if postmarked by 7 p.m. on May 7.

This year, there are added ID requirements for mail-in ballots, which means there are new application forms that include the ID field, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, The state’s new election law requires absentee voters to include a Department of Public Safety-issued driver's license number or identification card number on their application to vote by mail and on the envelope used to send in their ballot.

Voters without a driver's license number or an identification card number can use the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

To be eligible to vote by mail, you must be 65 or older, plan to be away from your county of residence for the duration of the election, have a disability or sickness, be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or be confined in jail without having been convicted of a felony.

Click here to download an application or request an application to be mailed to you.

ELECTION CALENDAR

There are two elections in May, the local municipal election on May 7 and the primary runoff on Tuesday, May 24.

The last day to register to vote in the primary runoff is April 25. Early voting in the primary runoff runs just five days from Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20.

After the May elections, the next election in Texas will not be until the midterm elections on Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in the midterms is Oct. 11. Early voting in the midterms runs Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4.